Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $101.84 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.24.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
