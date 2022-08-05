Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.