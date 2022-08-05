Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

