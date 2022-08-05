Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $60,000 in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a market cap of $320.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.56 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael D. Kandris purchased 12,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael D. Kandris purchased 12,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,063.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 483,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 44,830 shares of company stock worth $181,610. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Further Reading

