Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

