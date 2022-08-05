MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $698,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.97.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at $346,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 258,703 shares in the company, valued at $28,457,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $119.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

