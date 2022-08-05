Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after buying an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $750,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

