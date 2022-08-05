Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,191 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iron Mountain stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

IRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

