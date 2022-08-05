Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MHI opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

