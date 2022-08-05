Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $312,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,094,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,761,000 after buying an additional 78,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,634,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,131,000 after buying an additional 52,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,779,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $76,213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 887,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 234,905 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RPV stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $88.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.56.

