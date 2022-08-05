Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 42 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $60,124,000. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 277,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,120,000 after acquiring an additional 90,908 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,463,000 after acquiring an additional 82,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $478.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $465.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

