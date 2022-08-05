Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

