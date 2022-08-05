Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $2,553,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $288,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 21.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 239,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 146.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 173,857 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Stock Performance

NASDAQ SONO opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

