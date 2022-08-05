Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGX stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.