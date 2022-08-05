Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $162.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.11 and its 200 day moving average is $165.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

