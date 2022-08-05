Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $105.31 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.