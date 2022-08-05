Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in ASML by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($989.69) to €920.00 ($948.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($824.74) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $588.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.39.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

