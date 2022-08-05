Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,140 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

