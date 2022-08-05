Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after buying an additional 6,942,572 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,057 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,976 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

