Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $228.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

