Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VV opened at $189.80 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.08.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.