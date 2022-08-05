Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,430 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 125.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 286,820 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

