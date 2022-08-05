Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 38.5% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 25.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CELH opened at $108.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.78 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.37. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $110.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,027,181.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,158,440 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

