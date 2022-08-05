Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

