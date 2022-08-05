CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD opened at $189.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.54 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

