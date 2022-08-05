Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 193,033 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,033 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UMAY opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $29.04.

