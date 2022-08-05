Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 176.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,880,000 after purchasing an additional 244,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.12 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26.

