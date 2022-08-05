Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.