Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

AXP opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.42. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

