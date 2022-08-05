Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in KeyCorp by 44.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 158,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Company Profile



KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.



