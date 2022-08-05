Illinois Tool Works Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $209.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

