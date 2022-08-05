KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $141.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

