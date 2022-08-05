IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day moving average is $123.00. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $93.41 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

