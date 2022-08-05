Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 19.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Price Performance

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $251.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

