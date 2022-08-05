KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,571 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Olaplex worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Olaplex by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Olaplex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

Olaplex Price Performance

OLPX stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.22 million. Research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

