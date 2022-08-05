KBC Group NV Sells 15,705 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $166.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.36.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 15.0 %

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNDM stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 732.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

