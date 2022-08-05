IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $1,401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $161.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.65.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

