KBC Group NV Has $8.41 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after buying an additional 2,224,102 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after buying an additional 1,225,243 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,224,000 after buying an additional 1,184,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,736 shares of company stock worth $182,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

