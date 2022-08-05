IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 144,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Teradyne by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 15,268 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,973,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $101.71 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

