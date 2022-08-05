KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,397 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Yum China worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Yum China by 38.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 3,028.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.56. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.