The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Mosaic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 47.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.