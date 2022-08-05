KBC Group NV Sells 412,555 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,302 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 412,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $184.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

