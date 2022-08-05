Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Woys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $8,202,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,839.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.64.

NYSE MOH opened at $323.32 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.75 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

