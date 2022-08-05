IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.10 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Seagen by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 15.9% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $175.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 0.57. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,702. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.