IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 5,446 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,607,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $70.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

