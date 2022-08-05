Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

ACGL stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

