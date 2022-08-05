IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.