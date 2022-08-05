KBC Group NV Sells 7,015 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,952,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Corteva by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,719,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,403,000 after buying an additional 226,070 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.03.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.