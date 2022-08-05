KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

KBC Group NV raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Clorox worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

Clorox Stock Down 4.7 %

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $137.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 94.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

