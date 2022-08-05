IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FLT stock opened at $223.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

