IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.